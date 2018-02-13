View Eyewitness News 9 first on Facebook - learn how!

You may have noticed a difference in your Facebook feed as the display settings have changed to list content from your friends and families first.
If you want to have Channel 9 Eyewitness News rank at the top of your feed on your iPhone or Android device, tablet, laptop or PC, follow these steps:
1. Open the Facebook app.
2. At the bottom-right of the screen, tap the Menu icon
3. Scroll to Settings
4. Select News feed preferences
5. Select Prioritize who to see first
6. Select the Eyewitness News 9 icon
Thank you for engaging with us on Facebook!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}