View Eyewitness News 9 first on Facebook - learn how!

    You may have noticed a difference in your Facebook feed as the display settings have changed to list content from your friends and families first. 

    If you want to have Channel 9 Eyewitness News rank at the top of your feed on your iPhone or Android device, tablet, laptop or PC, follow these steps:

    1. Open the Facebook app.
    2. At the bottom-right of the screen, tap the Menu icon 
    3. Scroll to Settings
    4. Select News feed preferences
    5. Select Prioritize who to see first
    6. Select the Eyewitness News 9 icon 

