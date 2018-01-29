VITA sites offer free tax preparations

CENTRAL, Fla. - The IRS is now accepting 2017 tax returns. At least 50,000 people in central Florida qualify for a refund, but never file their taxes. Eyewitness News 9 visited one of the many places that do taxes for free in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties.
The sites are referred to as VITA sites (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and are opening across central Florida. The VITA program offers free help with taxes to people who generally make less than $54,000 dollars a year. It’s also for people who are elderly, have disabilities or know very little English.
Before visiting one of these site, please review the list of items you’ll need to bring with you, like W-2's, your 1099s and any other information regarding your income.
