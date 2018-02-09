Volusia County clerk charged with obstruction of justice

DELAND, Fla. - Carmella Provenzano, 55, a police records clerk in DeLand was arrested this week and charged with obstruction of justice, using her position in the Records Department to access the Volusia County Management System and sharing confidential information with her son.
Investigators said her son, Brandon Moore, is accused of selling stolen guns.
Police said they became aware of the violation during an interview with Moore in which he stated he was aware of the investigative reports detailing his case.
According the police, Provenzano allegedly accessed the active and confidential police reports, photographed them with her cellphone’s camera and then emailed the photographs to her son.
In an interview with investigators, Provenzano admitted to sending the reports to her son.
Provenzano was honored for her 30 years of service to the DeLand Police Department in January 2017, before she retired. She had returned as a temporary employee this year.
A spokesperson for the city of DeLand said the city terminated her on Tuesday as soon as they learned of the allegations,
