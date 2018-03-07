0 Volusia County deputies arrest 18th student in series of school threats

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 13-year-old Volusia County student is facing a felony charge after deputies said he made false statements about guns and disrupting class.

It marks the 18th school threat arrest in the county since the Feb. 14 shooting in Parkland.

The student was arrested at Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise.

Deputies said the teenager made a statement about a gun being in someone’s backpack in class.

The student then made a hand gesture of a firearm and moved his finger, pretending to pull the trigger, deputies said.

According to deputies, the student then stated, “What are you going to do, arrest me?”

He was immediately put on school suspension and the incident was reported to the school’s principal.

A sheriff’s deputy came to the school and after investigating, he charged the teen with making a false report concerning use of a firearm, a felony, and disrupting a school function, a misdemeanor, deputies said.

An investigative cost affidavit was submitted by the deputy, following Volusia County Mike Chitwood’s announcement last week that defendants or their families will be held responsible for paying the cost of the law enforcement response to threat or hoax cases.

That cost has been determined to be at least $1,082.

Deputies said they urge parents to talk to their children about the seriousness of making false reports at school or on social media.

