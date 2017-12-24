Volusia County deputy arrested on DUI charges after crash, officials say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A Volusia County sheriff’s deputy was arrested for driving under the influence charges after an off-duty crash in his personal vehicle Saturday evening in Daytona Beach, the sheriff’s office said.
Luke Deegan, 36, is facing charges of DUI, DUI with property damage and DUI with injuries after being involved in the crash around 7:10 p.m. at Williamson Boulevard and Dunn Avenue, the sheriff's office said.
Three vehicles were involved in the crash, and three people were transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.
Deegan, who was not injured, was driving his personal vehicle.
The Daytona Beach Police Department investigated the crash.
Deegan was assigned to the Daytona Beach courthouse annex. His hire date was in May 2015.
He was placed on paid administrative leave following the crash.
