  • Volusia County detectives investigating death of 14-year-old in Oak Hill

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    OAK HILL, Fla. - Volusia County deputies are investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy who family said shot himself in Oak Hill Saturday evening. 

    Ernesto Sierra-Plummer was shot in the neck around 7:30 p.m. at a home at 287 Wood Ave., deputies said. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: OxyContin maker will stop promoting opioids to doctors

    Sierra-Plummer was taken to Florida Hospital New Smyrna, where he died, deputies said. 

    The boy’s relatives were in the house when the shooting occurred, deputies said, but none of them said they witnessed the shooting.

    Read: Outback server stiffed by church on $735 order loses job over Facebook post

    According to deputies, two of his cousins reported hearing a gunshot and finding Sierra-Plummer shot in the neck. 

    One cousin said Sierra-Plummer had a handgun in his hand and the other said the boy shot himself. 

    Read: Couple's life savings sink away 2 days into boating adventure

    An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. 

    Deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories