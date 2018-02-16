0 Volusia County High School student gives 3,200 heart-shaped Valentines to classmates

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - We could all use a little love once in a while, and a Spruce Creek High School student made that happen on Valentine’s Day.

Hannah Harrison made 3,250 hearts, all hand-cut and handwritten, with the words “you are loved” and other phrases written on them.

“I have wanted to give back and be a positive, better way on Valentine’s Day, and not leave anyone out,” Harrison said.

Harrison then placed the sweet messages on the lockers of all the students at the high school.

“It’s what that person needed that day. ‘You are loved and cherished,’ things like that,” Harrison said.

It’s a message that while it's been overshadowed by the shooting in Parkland Wednesday, was actually more poignant Thursday when students arrived.

“I’m not sure if you realize the impact this has especially on a student who may not be receiving a 'gift' of flowers or candy or stuffed animal today. But not only on Valentine’s Day is this important but every single day,” Melanie Porreco Turngren wrote in the Facebook post.

“Children and adults need to hear these 3 little words now more than ever, tell someone unexpected, that they are loved today! God bless this young lady, her parents should be beyond proud of her, I know I am and she is loved,” Turgren wrote in the Facebook post.

