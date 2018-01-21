Volusia County inmate dies in apparent suicide, sheriff's office says

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County inmate is dead in an apparent suicide after he was found hanging in his cell, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A guard at the Volusia County jail found Robert Jones, 32, hanged with a bed sheet during a routine check around 11:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.
Corrections officers performed CPR on Jones until he was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where he died around 1:05 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
There were no suspicious circumstances or indications of foul play at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Jones was booked into the Volusia County jail in mid-June on child molestation charges, according to the jail booking site.
