VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Results from a countywide survey released Monday show that Volusia County residents would support a half-cent sales tax increase, despite a specific plan for the new funds not being in place.

The survey showed that residents would like to see the money go to reducing toxins in local waterways, building sidewalks near schools and improving roads and bridges.

Ormond Beach resident Barbara Drew said she would support the sales tax increase as long as it was clear where the funds were going.

“Yes, if I knew for a fact it was going to do some good,” she said.

Currently, county leaders do not have a specific list of projects that any new funds from the sales tax increase would go toward funding.

Volusia County Commission Chairman Ed Kelley said the results of the survey show the plan has the legs to go forward.

“Now we are at a point to let the people decide if they want to participate and support a half-cent sales tax (increase) to take care of (county) issues,” he said.

In December, Kelly told Channel 9 that he would like to see some of the money used to expand roads and improve traffic signals.

