Volusia County set to offer pass holder-only ramps for beach driving

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - People could soon have more access to driving on the beach in Volusia County.
The County Council on Tuesday announced plans to reopen at least five beach ramps by Feb. 16. The ramps include beach approaches on Zelda Boulevard, Seaview Avenue, Seminole Ave., Boylston Avenue in Daytona Beach and Rockefeller Drive in Ormond Beach.
A new plan also calls for pass holder-only ramps where a beachgoer receives a ticket to avoid the lines and get on the beach quicker, using a designated ramp.
Volusia County residents can pay $25 for an annual pass. Nonresidents pay $100. The pass will allow beach access from Zelda Boulevard in Daytona Beach, El Portal Street in Daytona Beach Shores, River Beach Drive in Ormond Beach and Crawford Road in New Smyrna Beach.
The pass holder-only ramps open April 1.
