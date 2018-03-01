0 Volusia County sheriff suggests using military members, former officers to protect schools

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - In the wake of the recent Parkland mass school shooting, Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood and other law enforcement officials believe there needs to be a change in the way students are kept safe at school.

In Volusia County, there are 13 school resource officers to cover the county's 77 schools.

“Under the plan to put a school resource officer in every school, it would cost $9.7 million a year more under my budget,” Chitwood said. “Quite frankly, the county's not going to have (the money).”

School resource officers are required to go through extensive training that comes with a hefty cost.

But Chitwood said bringing personnel with that training and background in hand would save the county millions, and he says he knows where to look for that kind of help.

“We have former military, we have former police officers, we have current military and we have concealed weapons permit holders in the schools,” said Chitwood.

Chitwood said each school needs to have officers who understand the rules of engagement.

“One person has to go in. They have to be armed and they have to realize there's a chance they may not come out, or they may get wounded,” he said. “But the minute law enforcement enters that school, the focus of the shooter is now the focus of law enforcement. That slows him down from his killing spree.”



Chitwood is also suggesting a 1 percent sales tax to equip schools with extensive safety measures and to pay for more already trained officers.

There's no word on when that could end up on the ballot.



