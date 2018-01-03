  • Walkers, runners prepare for Disney marathon

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More than 25,000 people from across the world are gearing up for the 25th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Marathon.

    The sold-out race begins at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at Epcot. 

    Runners from 88 different countries will take part in the marathon.

    People can run either the marathon, half-marathon, Goofy’s Race and Half Challenge, the 10K, 5K, Dopey Challenge, even children can participate in their very own kids race.

    The marathon began in 1994 with about 8,200 runners and spectators.

    There will be 2 million ounces of water for runners, 117,000 bananas and 14 miles of additional fencing.
    Disney will hand out 100,000 medals.

    Channel 9 anchors Jamie Holmes, Nancy Alvarez, Racquel Asa and Brian Shields will provide live coverage on WFTV Eyewitness News from 5 to 9 a.m. Sunday. 

