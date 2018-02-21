Watch: 8-foot gator wrangled from under truck in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Pasco County deputies wrangled an 8 and a half-foot alligator that was found under a truck.
Video of the incident was released Wednesday.
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted video on Facebook of the gator thrashing around in the middle of a neighborhood Tuesday.
The gator rolled over several times before finally tiring itself out.
The sheriff’s office did not say whether the gator was relocated or killed.
