Watch: 8-foot gator wrangled from under truck in Pasco County

    By: Kelly Healey

    PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - Pasco County deputies wrangled an 8 and a half-foot alligator that was found under a truck.

     

    Video of the incident was released Wednesday.

     

    The Pasco County Sheriff's Office posted video on Facebook of the gator thrashing around in the middle of a neighborhood Tuesday.

     

    The gator rolled over several times before finally tiring itself out.

     

    The sheriff’s office did not say whether the gator was relocated or killed.

     

