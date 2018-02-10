Watch: Cat loves Tom Terry's weather forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida woman's cat loves when WFTV certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry is delivering a forecast.
The woman uploaded this video to her Facebook page showing the cat scratching at the TV screen while Terry gave the forecast.
Terry said he loves the cat's enthusiasm for the weather...or his hand.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
