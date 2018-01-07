LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. - More than 25,000 runners from across the world are braving temperatures in the 40s for the 25th anniversary of the Disney Marathon.
Some of runners told Eyewitness News that they are dressed in layers and are prepared to take them off while they run. Disney will take the clothes and donate them to local homeless shelters.
The sold-out race began at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at Epcot. Watch WFTV’s live coverage from 5 a.m. – 9 a.m. with Channel 9’s Jamie Holmes, Nancy Alvarez, Brian Shields and Racquel Asa here.
The 26.2-mile course takes runners through all four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Viewers will see all the excitement from multiple camera locations as runners make their way through the most magical course on earth.
Several races kicked off at the theme park Thursday.
The marathon began in 1994 with about 8,200 runners and spectators.
This year's medal showcases the silver anniversary year while keeping with classic design elements like the "Running Mickey."
