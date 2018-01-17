WATCH: Magic's Arron Afflalo, Timberwolves' Bjelica get into fight at game

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo and Timberwolves forward Nemania Bjelica were ejected from Tuesday night’s game after they got into a fight.
Afflalo attempted to punch Bjelica but missed and, in return, Bjelica put Afflalo into a brief headlock.
The two exchanged words earlier in the game.
League officials did not say whether the players would receive any suspensions or fines.
Things are getting testy between the @OrlandoMagic and the Timberwolves!
