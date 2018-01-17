  • WATCH: Magic's Arron Afflalo, Timberwolves' Bjelica get into fight at game

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Magic guard Arron Afflalo and Timberwolves forward Nemania Bjelica were ejected from Tuesday night’s game after they got into a fight.

    Afflalo attempted to punch Bjelica but missed and, in return, Bjelica put Afflalo into a brief headlock.

    The two exchanged words earlier in the game.

    League officials did not say whether the players would receive any suspensions or fines.  

     

     

     

     

