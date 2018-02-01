WATCH: Man attacks Goodwill clerk in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Oviedo police said they are trying to identify a man who attacked a 65-year-old cashier last month at a Seminole County Goodwill.
Surveillance video from the Goodwill store on Alafaya Trail shows the man gripping the employee by the shirt and pulling him closer.
Police believe the attacker could be driving a white Ford.
