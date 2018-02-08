WATCH: Man reels in shark while fishing in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Cape Canaveral man was in the right place at the right time when he saw a fisherman with a shark.
Todd DeClemente was biking on the beach Tuesday at Cherie Down Park near Port Canaveral when he said he saw a fisherman struggling with something in the water.
A shark was caught on the fishing hook, DeClemente said.
It’s not clear what kind of shark it was, but the fisherman released it back into the ocean.
Watch video of the shark captured below:
