    By: WFTV Web Staff

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX has postponed the launch of its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

    The launch was set for Tuesday at 4:25 p.m., but due to high winds, it was postponed until Wednesday, officials with SpaceX said.

    The launch window opens from 4:25 p.m. to 6:46 p.m.

    The rocket will carry the GovSat1 communications satellite for LuxGovSat that will help support Luxembourg’s NATO obligations, officials said.

