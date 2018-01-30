BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday afternoon from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
The launch window opens from 4:25 p.m. to 6:46 p.m.
Related Headlines
The rocket will carry the GovSat1 communications satellite for LuxGovSat that will help support Luxembourg’s NATO obligations, officials said.
Watch the launch live if it happens here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}