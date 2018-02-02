0 WATCH: Woman says passenger fought her on Lynx bus for defending elderly woman

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman says she verbally assaulted and hit by another passenger on a Lynx bus Friday.

The victim has the incident on camera and shared it with Channel 9 hoping it will help to put the alleged assailant behind bars.

The passenger, who asked not to be identified, has been riding Lynx for years without any problems, but then Friday's ride on the State Road 436 was much different.

“Before the bus driver even got to his very first stop out of the airport there was already a fight,” she said.

The woman believed to be involved in the incident at the front of the bus was seen here on video approaching the rider.

According to a police report, the victim yelled at the unknown female and told her to stop cursing at an elderly woman.

The woman then struck the victim, police said.

“I'm not sure how many times she hit me, but I have several piercings. She knocked all of these out,” the victim said.

She said the driver stopped at the next safest stop.

“He immediately called his supervisor and dispatch and everything,” she said.

According to a Lynx spokesperson, the driver followed proper protocol.

During the past six months there were nine reported incidents onboard Lynx buses; three were fights between passengers and six were passengers assaulting operators.

The spokesperson said that in each of those incidents, the drivers followed protocol when calling for help.

Investigators have not identified the person involved in the recent incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

