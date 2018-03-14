Wekiva High School to hold ceremony to honor Parkland shooting victims

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students from coast to coast are planning walkouts at 10 a.m. Wednesday to protest gun violence and honor the lives of the 17 people who were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.
March 14 marks the one-month anniversary of the shooting.
“ENOUGH National School Walkout” was organized by students working with the Women’s March Youth Empower to call for action on gun control.
The Orange County School District said it's expecting 50 to 70 schools to take part in the walkout and Wekiva High School is on that list.
Wekiva students will walk out and meet in the courtyard, starting at 9:30 a.m. Seventeen desks will sit empty in the courtyard to honor the lives lost in the Parkland shooting during an hour-long ceremony.
“We were trying to create a safe, orderly space for our children to be able to express themselves, and that's what we are providing," Orange County Schools representative Scott Howat said.
Wekiva students said that throughout the day they will make a point to introduce themselves to 17 new people on campus.
