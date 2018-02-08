0 Wendy customers concerned about credit card charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Some customers are expressing concerns about what they say are questionable charges on their credit cards from a local Wendy's restaurant.

Customers are reported what they believe to be erroneous charges from the Wendy’s at 13549 W. Colonial Drive, Winter Garden, FL 34787.

A spokesperson for Wendy’s told Channel 9’s Jeff Deal that it is not fraud, but some customers told Eyewitness News that they’re canceling their credit cards just to be safe.

Customer Debbie Labonte said she hasn’t been at Wendy’s in more than a month, but recently received a charge at 1:30 a.m. on her credit card.

Labonte said she was asleep at the time.

“I get up at 3:30 a.m., I know I didn’t make that purchase,” Labonte said.

Derun Persaud showed Eyewitness News two transactions with two different dollar amounts for a day he said he never ate at Wendy’s.

A spokeswoman for Wendy’s told Eyewitness News that the store had internet connectivity issues and that delayed the processing of credit card transactions.

A spokeswoman said in a statement, “Wendy’s takes the security of its customers’ information very seriously. First and foremost, this has nothing to do with the malicious cyber activity that was experienced by some Wendy’s franchisees in 2016.

“In this situation, we understand that a couple restaurants in the area experienced some connectivity issues recently, which resulted in a system processing delay of payment card transactions.

“As we have expressed to customers, we apologize for the delay in processing and any confusion this may have caused.”

Customers can call 888-624-8140 if they have questions about charges on their credit card.

