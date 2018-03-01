West Melbourne police warn about threats after student arrested

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - West Melbourne police said they aren't taking any threats against school safety lightly.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after a threat against Central Middle School.
Related Headlines
The police department held a news conference Thursday to remind the public that every threat, no matter how minor it may seem, will be aggressively investigated.
Interactive map: Central Florida school threats, hoaxes
When Stefanos Stratoudakis was arrested after allegedly making a threat to his former school he did not have a weapon.
Police said the teenager's social media threat made a reference that he would "shoot up that school," but multiple students saw the post and told a school resource officer, who took immediate action.
Chief Richard Wiley said he was proud of the students for doing the right thing.
Stratoudakis cooperated with investigators, police said. After consulting the state attorney's office, the teen was charged with filing a false report concerning the use of a firearm and disturbing a school function.
Central Florida schools have become the center of numerous threats and hoaxes since the Parkland shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}