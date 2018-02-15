Will Florida keep daylight saving time all year?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida could stay brighter longer each fall and winter under a bill passed by the state House.
Related Headlines
The House voted 103-11 to approve the bill, which asks Congress to let Florida remain in daylight saving time all year. That means while the rest of the Eastern United States sets their clocks back in the fall, Florida wouldn't.
Republican Rep. Heather Fitzenhagen said it would help tourism and give families more daylight time together after work. She said, "We are the Sunshine State, so we want to have more sunshine."
Read: 10 things to know about daylight saving time
Congress would need to amend existing federal law to allow the change.
The Senate version of the bill also calls for moving the entire state into the Eastern time zone. Currently, northwest Florida is in the Central time zone.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}