WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Winter Garden police have identified the man accused of stealing a car with a child in the back seat.
Police believe David Swatlowski, 30, is trying to flee the state with his girlfriend to get to North Carolina.
Swatlowski allegedly stole the car Thursday from Cash Stop Pawn Shop, but police don’t believe he knew there was a child in the back seat.
The child’s father had left the car running.
Police said Swatlowski ditched the car a short time later and fled the area.
The child is OK.
Anyone with information on Swatlowski’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline or the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-656-3636.
