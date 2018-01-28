WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - A Windermere man remains behind bars after Winter Garden police said he stole a car with a child in the back seat.
David Swatkowski, 30, did not face a judge Sunday morning as originally expected.
Police said he provided a full confession Saturday. He faces kidnapping and grand theft charges, according to jail booking logs.
Swatkowski allegedly stole the car Thursday from Cash Stop Pawn Shop, but police don’t believe he knew there was a child in the back seat.
The child’s father had left the car running.
Police said Swatkowski ditched the car a short time later and fled the area.
The child is OK.
Swatkowski was arrested by police at the Health Central Hospital in Ocoee
after saying he was related to the suspect, officers said.
