Winter Park Art Festival happening this weekend

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The 59th annual sidewalk arts festival in Winter Park is happening this weekend.
Art from more than 225 artists from all over the world will line Park Avenue.
Kids also have a chance to create their own art, which they can take home with them.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
