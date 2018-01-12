0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man who attacked a woman in a Valencia College East Campus bathroom Tuesday night, deputies said.

On Thursday, witness and Valencia College student William Gibson described that night to Channel 9.

"Initially, I didn't really know what it was, because I was just, like, I've never really heard anyone scream like that in reality," he said.

A woman was using the restroom in Building 8 at the campus on North Econlockhatchee Trail around 8 p.m. when a man came in and attacked her, deputies said.

Deputies said the man tried to take off her clothes, but she fought back and screamed for help, causing faculty and students to come to her aid.

"She was just trying to hold onto him to let everyone else around him know that he tried to rape her," Gibson said. "That's actually what she said."

The man started to run and Gibson, an Army veteran, gave chase but was unable to catch him.

Investigators and Sheriff’s Office K-9s were unable to locate him.

Raw video: Witness describes night of woman's attack at Valencia College

A sketch of the man was released Wednesday, and Gibson said it was a very good likeness of the attacker.

According to a call the college made to students and faculty members, the victim described the man as being Caucasian or Hispanic, with short black hair, brown eyes and a mole on his face.

He's around 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing long pants, a long-sleeve brown shirt and a hoodie.

The woman escaped uninjured.

Anyone with information on the man is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that could lead to an arrest.

