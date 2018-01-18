Woman accused of using 6-year-old boy to steal package from Deltona home, deputies say

0

DELTONA, Fla. - A 20-year-old Deltona woman was arrested Wednesday after investigators said she was identified as being involved in stealing a package from outside a Tamerlane Street home.

Santana Lindsey wasn't the person accused of snatching the package, though.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said surveillance cameras at the victim's home captured video Monday of a 6-year-old boy grabbing the package and jumping in the backseat of a waiting car.

Using the video, Detective Miguel Roman was able to identify the vehicle as a green Infiniti sedan, the Sheriff's Office said.

Using the state Driver and Vehicle Information Database and the make, model and approximate year of the vehicle, Roman was able to narrow down a list of license plate numbers.

When he searched the Sheriff's Office license-plate reader system, he got a match, leading him to a home in Daytona Beach and ultimately Lindsey.

When Roman spoke to Lindsey over the phone, she allegedly admitted to using the child to steal the package and set up a meeting with investigators, the Sheriff's Office said.

When she did not arrive at the meeting, she was arrested at her parents' Deltona home as she was getting into the green Infinity allegedly used in the theft.

The package was recovered and returned to its owner, the Sheriff's Office said.

Lindsey was charged with burglary, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Information from the Sheriff's Office did not indicate the nature of Lindsey's relationship to the 6-year-old boy.

