DELTONA, Fla. - A Deltona family is cleaning up the damage left behind after a driver crashed her car into their home Thursday, according to officials.
It happened about 8 a.m. at a home on Freeport Drive near Saxon Boulevard.
No one in the home was injured, but witnesses said the driver was taken to the hospital.
I’m talking with a family in Deltona. After a driver crashed into their home, they showed us this damage inside their home. This is the shower in the master bedroom that’s heavily damaged. pic.twitter.com/uhUQXpJv3e— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) December 28, 2017
Resident Camille Rodriguez said she believes her father, who passed away last year, protected her family.
“He painted the Virgin Mary out there. She missed the Virgin Mary,” Rodriguez said.
Rodriguez said the young driver was taken to the hospital after collapsing.
Officials have not released information on the driver’s condition.
Rodriguez said the vehicle was heavily damaged, as were parts of her home.
No other details were released.
