Woman dies when flames engulf Winter Park home

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A woman died early Tuesday in a house fire, the Winter Park Police Department said.
The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. on Bell Place near North Lakemont and Aloma avenues, police said.
The home was engulfed by fire when firefighters arrived.
Investigators said they discovered the woman's body when they were able to enter the home. Her identity hasn't been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
