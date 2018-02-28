Woman shoots fiancé's dog during argument about cracking back. police say

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A Tarpon Springs woman fatally shot her and her fiancé’s dog during an argument, authorities said.
A local news outlet reported that Giselle Taylor, 27, was arrested last week and charged with animal cruelty.
Tarpon Springs police said Taylor got angry at her fiancé because he wouldn't crack her back.
An arrest report said she grabbed a 9mm handgun from the garage and loaded it.
According to the report, Taylor told officers she intended to scare her fiancé, but when she didn't get the response she wanted, she pointed the gun at their 2-year-old boxer and pulled the trigger. The bullet hit the dog's upper torso, killing it.
Police said Taylor drove away from the house but was arrested a short time later.
Taylor is free on $5,000 bail.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
