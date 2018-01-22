ORLANDO, Fla. - An 18-year-old woman forcibly taken from her apartment in Orlando has been found safe in Kissimmee Monday afternoon, police said.
Orlando police tweeted Monday morning that they needed the community’s help to find Samantha Oliver.
Related Headlines
Police said Robert Jason Taylor, 28, who knows Oliver took her, but did not release any other details.
Oliver is safe, but police are still searching for Taylor, investigators said.
Police are asking anyone who knows more information to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.
Have you seen 18-year-old Samantha Oliver? She was forcibly removed from her apartment this morning by Robert Jason Taylor, 28, & we think she could be in danger. He is known to her. They could be in a white Toyota Camry. Call 911 or @CrimelineFL 800-423-TIPS with any info. pic.twitter.com/YXSR9SxdRR— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 22, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}