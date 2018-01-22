  • Woman taken from apartment found safe in Kissimmee, OPD says

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An 18-year-old woman forcibly taken from her apartment in Orlando has been found safe in Kissimmee Monday afternoon, police said.

    Orlando police tweeted Monday morning that they needed the community’s help to find Samantha Oliver. 

    Related Headlines

    Police said Robert Jason Taylor, 28, who knows Oliver took her, but did not release any other details.

    Oliver is safe, but police are still searching for Taylor, investigators said.

    Police are asking anyone who knows more information to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

    This is a developing story. Check back on wftv.com for updates.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories