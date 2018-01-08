ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Police are investigating details surrounding a woman’s body found along an Ormond Beach road, investigators said.
A person driving to work saw the body around 9 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bennett Lane near Tomoka Avenue and West Granada Boulevard. Tomoka Avenue has been shut down.
Police believe someone killed a woman and dumped her body, investigators said.
The area is near two vacant homes.
A cause of death has not been released, but police said they suspect foul play.
No other details have been released.
Channel 9’s Mike Manzoni is following this developing story. Follow him on Twitter and Eyewitness News for updates.
Suspicious death investigation going on in Ormond pic.twitter.com/aJljXm2eby— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) January 8, 2018
