ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Haitians living in the U.S. under the temporary protection status will get to keep working in the country, for now.
The status, which was granted to Haitians who immigrated to the U.S. after the devastating 2010 earthquake, was extended to July 2019, but the employment authorization documents were not.
The work authorizations were set to expire this week, but starting Thursday, workers will be able to re-register their paperwork, officials with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said.
Officials will automatically extend the validity of the documents for Haitians with TPS for 180 days through July 21.
Disney unions were planning a rally Thursday afternoon to bring attention to their dilemma and to demand that the Trump administration allow Haitian TPS holders to work.
The rally has since been canceled.
