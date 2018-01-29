Read: Trump previews SOTU focus on immigration, tax reform and trade
Daniels has made headlines following reports that she had an affair with the future president in 2006.
I am pleased to announce that the very gifted @StormyDaniels will be on #Kimmel Tuesday 1/30 after the #StateOfTheUnion. I have MANY QUESTIONS! #MAGA— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 26, 2018
The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's lawyer arranged a payment to Daniels to prevent her from talking about the alleged encounter before the 2016 presidential election.
Kimmel, who will also be hosting the Oscars, announced the booking via Twitter. He wrote that he had many questions.
ABC on Friday confirmed the booking.
