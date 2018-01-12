Prosecutors propose May 14 trial date for Manafort, Gates

The potential trial date for Paul Manafort and his co-defendant, Rick Gates was referenced in a court filing Friday in which prosecutors said they'd turned over to defense lawyers more than 590,000 items in the case.
It's not clear if that's the date the judge will actually accept. Trial dates frequently change and are postponed to give lawyers more time to prepare.
Manafort and Gates were indicted in October in connection to foreign lobbying work and have pleaded not guilty. They're two of the four people charged so far in Mueller's investigation.
