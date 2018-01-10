  • AP Top U.S. News at 8:42 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

    Victim search expands as California storm, mudslides kill 15

    California storm: Cars swept away, body pinned against home

    For moms of boys, mixed emotions over sexual misconduct saga

    US jails increasingly setting aside cellblocks for veterans

    Source: Alabama picked for new Toyota-Mazda factory in works

    Judges: North Carolina must redo map skewed by partisanship

    Teacher handcuffed, jailed after questioning pay policies

    James Franco's New York Times talk canceled amid allegations

    CES tech show stuffed with gadgets we don't need - or do we?

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories