Officials: Child playing with stove caused Bronx apartment fire

NEW YORK CITY - A woman, her two daughters and a niece are among the dozen victims of a fire that raced through a century-old New York City apartment building.
A fire official said the fire started when a 3-year-old boy played with burners on a stove. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire raced through an open apartment door and up the five-story building's stairwell, chasing residents as they fled.
Thirteen members of the family lived in the building.
