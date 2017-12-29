  • Officials: Child playing with stove caused Bronx apartment fire

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    NEW YORK CITY -  A woman, her two daughters and a niece are among the dozen victims of a fire that raced through a century-old New York City apartment building.
     

       Officials have not released the identities of the victims of the Thursday night blaze, but Ambrozia Stewart told several news outlets they include her youngest daughter and three granddaughters. Stewart moved to the United States from Jamaica in the 1980s.
     
       A fire official said the fire started when a 3-year-old boy played with burners on a stove. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the fire raced through an open apartment door and up the five-story building's stairwell, chasing residents as they fled.
     
       Thirteen members of the family lived in the building.


     


