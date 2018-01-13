Hawaiian officials demand answers after false alarm of missile attack

0

The state of Hawaii was jolted Saturday morning by a warning of an imminent incoming missile attack, which was sent to cell phones, and local television and radio stations, as it took almost 40 minutes for officials to confirm that it was a false alarm.

“What happened today was totally inexcusable,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) “The whole state was terrified.”

It was not immediately apparent what happened, and why the alert was issued. On TV in Hawaii, the warning said the “U.S. Pacific Command has detected a missile threat,” and people were urged to take immediate shelter.

And this is video from a TV in Hawaii of the moment the EAS alert came on saying a missile was on its way. I can't even imagine. pic.twitter.com/y3wqXOR67P — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) January 13, 2018

This was my phone when I woke up just now. I'm in Honolulu, #Hawaii and my family is on the North Shore. They were hiding in the garage. My mom and sister were crying. It was a false alarm, but betting a lot of people are shaken. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/m6EKxH3QqQ — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) January 13, 2018

CNN producer @lorenzaCNN describes receiving the false alarm in Hawaii: "We got alerts on our phone… we opened our sliding glass door to look out onto the beach, we saw probably 10 different families running, not walking, running back to their room." https://t.co/Ry25OeY38x pic.twitter.com/RPohH8MTkT — CNN International (@cnni) January 13, 2018

As officials scrambled for answers, they also quickly tried to calm the nerves of residents and tourists.

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

“U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error,” the military command reported on Twitter. “State of Hawaii will send out a correction message as soon possible.”











“It was a false alarm based on a human error,” Sen. Schatz tweeted.

There was no immediate comment from the White House. At the time of the alert, President Donald Trump was at one of his golf courses in Florida; he returned to his Mar-a-Lago retreat soon after it occurred.