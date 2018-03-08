0 Ignoring warnings from Republicans, Trump slaps new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum

Brushing aside concerns from GOP lawmakers in Congress about spurring a trade war which might have negative impacts on the American economy, President Donald Trump on Thursday placed new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum coming into the United States, declaring the move is a “matter of necessity” for the security of the country, and a way to spur new jobs in those industries hit hard by foreign competition.

“Today, I’m defending America’s national security by placing tariffs on foreign imports of steel and aluminum,” the President said, flanked by the Vice President and steelworkers at the White House.

Mr. Trump said the issue of saving factory jobs in crucial industries in the United States was a central part of his campaign, as he vowed to do even more to help American workers – to put America First.

“American companies have not been treated fairly,” the President said.

President Trump: "We have to protect and build our steel and aluminum industries while at the same time showing great cooperation towards those that are really friends of ours both on a trade basis and a military basis" https://t.co/URyiMlqbov — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 8, 2018

The reaction was immediately negative from GOP leaders in the Congress, who are worried that the tariffs will cause other countries to raise trade barriers to American products, starting a trade war.

“I disagree with this action and fear its unintended consequences,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan. “We will continue to urge the administration to narrow this policy so that it is focused only on those countries and practices that violate trade law.”

Mr. Trump said if individual nations want to stop the tariffs, then they are free to negotiate new trade deals with the United States – and make them more favorable to American businesses and American workers.

“We’re going to be very fair, we’re going to be very flexible, but we’re going to protect the American worker, as I said during my campaign,” the President said.

Mr. Trump said he would not levy tariffs on Canada and Mexico, as negotiations continue to re-work the North American Free Trade Agreement with those two nations – though the President made clear that if there’s no deal on NAFTA, then Canada and Mexico might face the new tariffs later on.

The President again complained that other nations discriminate against U.S. products, while sending in cheap items to American markets, undercutting U.S. jobs and economic growth.

“They’ve known it for years, and never did anything about it,” Mr. Trump said.

Trump announces he's "defending America's national security" with 25% tariffs on foreign steel and 10% tariffs on foreign aluminum #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/UYlpu70HyS — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 8, 2018

While Republicans frowned, Democrats from the Rust Belt said the move was long overdue.

“Today's action finally sends a clear message to our trading partners that we aren't going to allow them to cheat Americans out of their jobs and infect global markets,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH).

“I’m glad we are finally standing up for ourselves,” said Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Up until the announcement, many Republicans in Congress were still hoping to steer the President in a different direction, as there was already talk of GOP lawmakers trying to stop the tariffs with legislation.

“I will immediately draft legislation to nullify these tariffs,” said Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

President Trump signs Proclamations on Steel and Aluminum Tariffs https://t.co/CEJGFntr8V pic.twitter.com/Q9FCdYvfTz — CSPAN (@cspan) March 8, 2018

Dozens of House Republicans signed a letter to the President on Wednesday, asking him to reconsider, arguing tariffs would have “unintended negative consequences to the U.S. economy and its workers.”

The details of any exemptions from the Trump Administration will be extraordinarily important – here was the overall explanation issued by the White House: