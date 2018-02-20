Mueller unveils new indictment, charging lawyer with lying to investigators

The probe into Russian interference in the 2016 elections produced another indictment on Tuesday, as the feds charged a man with making false statements to investigators working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller, also accusing the lawyer of deleting emails, and not cooperating with the probe.
The initial document released by a Washington, D.C. federal court showed Alex Van Der Zwaan lied about his interactions with Rick Gates, who has already been indicted by Mueller’s office.
Gates, who once worked on President Donald Trump’s campaign, already faces charges of a money laundering conspiracy, and failure to file as a foreign agent.
Even though there were only two pages of information released on Tuesday morning, the details of the indictment raised a series of interesting items.
+ Van Der Zwaan was accused of secretly recording phone calls before the 2016 elections:
+ The mention of Rick Gates comes as Gates has reportedly been in discussions with the Special Counsel’s office about a plea bargain agreement.
+ This new indictment includes references to a “Person A” and a “Law Firm A.”
The latest indictment came as the President again took to Twitter to talk about the Russia investigation.
Back at the White House after a long weekend in Florida, Mr. Trump on Tuesday once more suggested that the Russia investigation was mainly sour grapes about his defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016:
The New York Times had reported last September that the Skadden law firm in New York had been asked to produce information to the Mueller investigation.
Reportedly at the urging of former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort, the firm had helped put together a report on the political situation in Ukraine, which was used to help the country’s Moscow-backed leader.
