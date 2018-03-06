0 Trump ignores GOP concern on tariffs; "Trade wars aren't so bad"

Brushing off public concern from top Republicans in the Congress, President Donald Trump on Tuesday once more made clear that he is ready to slap new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports coming into the United States, saying he thinks the U.S. can survive any trade battles with other nations.

“Trade wars aren’t so bad,” the President said at a joint news conference with the Prime Minister of Sweden.

“The United States has been taken advantage of by other countries – both friendly and not so friendly – for many, many decades,” Mr. Trump said, pointedly saying that the European Union has been one of those winners.

“One of the reason I was elected is that I’m protecting our workers, I’m protecting our companies,” the President said.

President Trump on his decision to implement new tariffs: "We have been mistreated by many, sometimes fairly, but there are really very few instances where that's taken place … I blame our leadership for allowing it to happen" https://t.co/NtCtdeymOE — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 6, 2018

Speaking specifically about the European Union, the President said if Europe retaliates against new tariffs, then he would slap a 25 percent tariff on cars produced in Europe, and sold in the United States, the second time he has made that trade threat.

On Capitol Hill, it wasn’t hard to find a Republican lawmaker expressing alarm about the President’s jawboning on trade, as they said a trade war could undermine economic progress from recent tax cuts.

“There is a lot of concern among Republican Senators that this could metastasize into a larger trade war,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

One idea gaining traction among Republicans on Capitol Hill was to urge the President to apply the tariffs to certain countries – like China.

“I think the smarter way to go is to make it more surgical and more targeted,” said House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“The President’s instincts are right,” said Sen. David Perdue (R-GA). “He wants a level playing field out there.”

Republican Rep. Warren Davidson on his opposition to Trump's tariff proposal: "A targeted approach could be very helpful," but the "announcements have caused disruptions to supply chains" https://t.co/4f6bdHZ2YK — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 6, 2018

“My hope is this is a negotiating tactic,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). “I would be much more attuned to targeted tariffs.”

Asked at his news conference about how the tariffs would be applied, the President said it would be done in a ‘loving way.’

“A loving, loving way. They’ll like us better, and they will respect us much more,” Mr Trump declared.