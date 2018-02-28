Noor Salman: Final hearing set for Pulse shooter's wife

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Attorneys for the wife of the Pulse shooter will be in court Wednesday for the last hearing before her trial starts.
Noor Salman will go on trial in federal court Thursday morning.
Related Headlines
Salman is charged with aiding and abetting a terrorist, and obstructing justice.
Prosecutors said she knew Omar Mateen planned to carry out the 2016 attack on Pulse and will try to prove she helped him and lied to the FBI.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}