Pulse shooting trial: Jurors still needed for pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Nine jurors are still needed in the jury pool for the trial of the widow of a man who fatally shot 49 people and injured dozens more in a 2016 attack at Pulse Orlando nightclub.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

So far, 47 -- 26 women and 21 men -- of the necessary 56 people have been admitted to the jury pool.

Below are updates from the trial:

5 a.m.

During selection Thursday, the judge asked about news coverage.

A veteran said he saw some, and told the judge, "I would view her as a terrorist."

He was quickly dismissed.

"We all have our own belief systems and prejudices. We're all human, and what the constitution requires is that we to the very best to be fair," said defense attorney Linda Moreno.

The judge will later narrow down the panel to the 18 who will hear the case.

Opening statements are still planned for Wednesday.

