0 Pulse Shooting Trial: Jury selection continues after bombshell motion by defense

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection will continue Tuesday in the trial for the woman whose husband killed 49 people at Pulse nightclub and injured dozens of others.

The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

Seven women and two men were admitted to the jury pool Monday, bringing the total to 22 people -- 13 women and nine men.

Photos: Remembering the victims

Eighteen more potential jurors will be questioned when jury selection resumes Tuesday. The process of admitting 56 people to the jury pool could last through the week.

Testimony could begin as soon as the middle of next week. The trial is expected to last until April 10.

Below are updates from the trial. Stay with wftv.com and watch Channel 9's live coverage starting at 5 a.m.

5 a.m.

Defense attorneys for Noor Salman filed a motion late Monday afternoon that reveals their theory behind the June 12, 2016, massacre at Pulse Orlando nightclub.

They said Mateen visited Epcot, Disney Springs and a downtown Orlando nightclub before carrying out an attack at Pulse Orlando.

Photos: Courtroom sketches of Noor Salman trial

Salman's attorneys believe Mateen's actions show that his wife didn't know what he was planning, one of four points that the defense argued in the motion. Each argument revolves around when Mateen made the decision to target Pulse Orlando and his movements that night.

Photos: Home where Salman was arrested

Her lawyers seek to prevent prosecutors from including in their opening statements the accusation that Mateen targeted Pulse Orlando because it was a gay nightclub.

Read: Construction begins on temporary memorial at Pulse nightclub

The motion said credit card and cellphone data show Mateen visited Disney Springs and Epcot on June 11, 2016, hours before the massacre.

Mateen conducted Google searches that night before traveling to Pulse Orlando, including a search for directions to EVE Orlando.

WATCH: Legal analysis of Day 2 of trial

© 2018 Cox Media Group.