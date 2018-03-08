Pulse shooting trial: Jury selection continues in sixth day of trial

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection will continue Thursday in the trial of the widow of a man who shot and killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
The case hinges on whether Noor Salman knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.
Below are updates from the trial.
5 a.m.
After five days of jury selection, 42 of the necessary 56 people have been admitted to the jury pool.
Selection may wrap up by Friday.
Pulse shooting trial: Gunman visited Disney Springs, Epcot, other nightclub, document says
