Pulse Shooting Trial: Jury selection to resume Friday

Almost two years after a gunman fatally shot 49 people and injured dozens more in an attack on Pulse Orlando nightclub, his widow is in court, charged with helping her husband plan the attack.
Jury selection in the trial of Noor Salman is slated to resume at 9 a.m. Friday. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron said the process could take a week.
Byron is expected to call in 14 more potential jurors for questioning Friday, and he aims to narrow the jury pool to 60 people by day's end.
- The judge asked the potential jurors if they or anyone they know has been affected by terrorism and if they would be able to set aside any personal feelings about 9/11 or other terror attacks should they be selected to serve on the jury.
- The judge also asked them about the mass shooting two weeks ago at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and if they had opinions about people who shoot guns at ranges.
- A lone demonstrator stood outside the federal courthouse Thursday, holding a sign that read, "Fry her till she has no pulse." Salman's attorney requested that Byron ask potential jurors if they have been affected by demonstrators outside the courthouse.
Court has ended today 6 jurors are still in the pool. 4 dismissed.
