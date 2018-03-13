Pulse shooting trial: Opening statements to begin Wednesday in Noor Salman case

ORLANDO, Fla. - The trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the man who shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, is scheduled to begin Wednesday.
The case hinges on whether Salman, 31, knowingly helped her husband, Omar Mateen, plan the attack. She faces charges of aiding the support of a foreign terrorist organization resulting in death and obstruction of justice.
A jury was selected Monday. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, federal prosecutors and defense attorneys picked 12 members and six alternates.
Salman has pleaded not guilty.
Mateen was killed hours after the Pulse attack in June 2016.
11:00 p.m.
- Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys spent more than 30 minutes narrowing the jury pool from 57 people to the 18 people who will serve as jurors and alternates in the case.
- The judge ruled on a motion that federal prosecutors filed Sunday, seeking to admit into evidence 911 calls made from a restroom in the nightclub during the attack.
- The judge said he'll allow a 911 call made by someone who died in the shooting to be played, but not a 911 call made by someone who survived the shooting, because he will testify.
- Prosecutors said they don't plan to argue that Mateen targeted Pulse because it was a gay nightclub.
- The judge granted defense attorneys' request to allow at least one witness to testify using an alias because of privacy concerns.
- The trial is expected to last three weeks.
